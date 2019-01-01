Andre Ayew on target as Swansea City lose to Etebo’s Stoke City

The Ghanaian forward got his name on the scoresheet as the Swans failed to bag maximum points on their turf

Andre Ayew scored in back-to-back Championship games for the first time this season as lost to Oghenekaro Etebo’s 2-1 at Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The frontman scored the winner in the 2-1 victory at Charlton Athletic in midweek, and continued from there, opening proceedings from kick-off this time with a left-footed shot from close range.

⏰ 1' | 🦢 1-0 🔴



WHAT A START!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌



The #Swans lead inside the opening 60 seconds as @AyewAndre slots in an empty net after @yandhanda's initial effort was parried by Federici.



💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/p3MYF4InOs#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/VWpw0EXw1W — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 5, 2019

The Potters would go on to equalise in the 22nd minute via old Swan, Sam Clucas, before substitute Scott Hogan scored the winner at the death to gift Nathan Jones’ side all three points and their first Championship win this season.

Swansea have now dropped from top spot on the log to fourth, one point behind new leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Ayew played the entire 90 minutes and had two shots which were on target. He also made 34 passes with an accuracy of 76.5%.

Article continues below

FT: Deserved three points in South .



GET IN!



🦢 1-2 ⚫️#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ANi15sqRBz — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 5, 2019

Etebo also lasted the match for Stoke, recording five shots but none were on target. The international was, however, the best passer in the Potters shirt with 47, and an accuracy of 80.9%.

Stoke are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with five points from 11 games, losing eight times and drawing twice.

Swansea tackle Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium after the international break, while Stoke will host .