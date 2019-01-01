Andre Ayew hoping to face Jordan Ayew in the Premier League

The older Ayew is relishing the chance of playing against his brother in the English top-flight again

Andre Ayew is hoping he will face his brother, Jordan Ayew in the Premier League in future.

The Ghanaian brothers were both on the books of in recent years.

The Swans were relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 2017-18 season. Jordan had left the Liberty Stadium to join permanently after spending time on loan at Selhurst Park last season, while Andre has remained in South despite Swansea's failure to gain Premier League promotion this season.

"Jordan has never got the recognition he deserves, but I think now people are starting to recognise his work," Andre told BBC Sport Wales.

"Hopefully very soon we will meet again in the Premier League."

Jordan has scored two goals for the Eagles this season, which came in league victories at , and against his former employers, .

For Andre, he is yet to score in the Championship but netted twice in the League Cup first round win over Northampton Town.

Swansea were eventually knocked out in the third round in midweek, losing to , with Ayew rested for the tie.