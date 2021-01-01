Andre Ayew helps Swansea City secure victory over Adebayo’s Luton Town

The Ghana international featured prominently as the Swans extended their unbeaten run at Kenilworth Road

Andre Ayew and Elijah Adebayo were in action as Swansea City secured a 1-0 victory over Luton Town in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Ghana international had scored in his last four games for the Swans and was afforded his 33rd league start at Kenilworth Road.

The 31-year-old gave a good account of himself in the encounter but could not continue his commanding display in front of goal, although his effort was still enough to help Steve Cooper’s men secure all three points.

Anglo-Nigerian Adebayo was handed his seventh appearance since teaming up with the Hatters in February but could not help his side avoid defeat.

Swansea City hit the ground running in the encounter when Conor Hourihane opened the scoring after receiving an assist from Yan Dhanda in the third minute.

Luton Town made several efforts to try and level proceedings before the end of the game but the Swans held on to their lead to clinch the victory.

Ayew had 40 touches on the ball, struck one shot and had a 77 percent successful pass rate in the encounter.

The Black Stars captain featured for the duration of the game in his 35th appearance for Swansea across all competitions this campaign.

Adebayo was also on parade for the entirety of the game for Luton Town, made 45 touches on the ball and had a 44 percent successful pass rate while his teammate and the Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Kazenga LuaLua played for seven minutes after replacing Matthew Pearson.

The victory moved Swansea City to the second spot on the Championship table after gathering 69 points from 35 games.

Luton Town dropped to the 16th position on the log with the defeat after their inability to add to their existing 44 points.

Ayew has bagged 14 goals and provided two assists in 34 league appearances this season, amid other dazzling displays.

Adebayo, meanwhile, has found the back of the net two times and provided one assist since his arrival at Kenilworth Road.

Swansea will take on AFC Bournemouth in their next league outing while Luton will slug it out against Coventry City on March 16.