Another round of applause for Andre Ayew after Swansea City away win

The 31-year-old attacker made a good impression on his boss during Saturday's Championship clash with Millwall

Andre Ayew has won the compliments of Swansea City manager Steve Cooper after his goal and assist helped secure victory over Millwall in the Championship on Saturday.

After a five-game goal drought, the Ghana star found his scoring form once again in what ended in a 3-0 away triumph in the matchday 41 fixture.

The result also ended Swansea's four-match losing streak.

“We were a real attacking threat. Wayne Routledge was excellent, Andre [Ayew] scored at a great time and was a nuisance to the Millwall defenders," Cooper said after the game, as reported by his club's official website.

“It was a good performance. The result and performance are the two most important things in any game and we got them today.

“We needed to win and to do it in our way, in our style, away from home at a place like this is really positive.

“We were a good version of ourselves today. Everyone contributed."

After the win, Swansea temporarily moved up to third on the league table before falling back to the fourth position after Brentford's 5-0 away victory over Preston North End.

Ayew broke the deadlock on the day, curling the ball into the net on the stroke of half-time after receiving a pass from Conor Hourihane on the edge of the box.

After Jamal Lowe netted to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute, the Ghanaian drove into the box to tee up the Jamaica striker for his second goal of the game five minutes prior to full-time.

“The third goal was an example of how we want to play, creating chances and being clinical," Cooper added.

“It’s really important now that we get back to Swansea and focus on Sheffield Wednesday because we have to keep going.

“We have stopped the rot, if you like, but this has to be the start of a positive run.”

Ayew, Swansea's current top scorer this season, has netted 15 times in 39 league outings so far.

He has also equalled his goal haul of last season, this time around taking five matches fewer to reach the number of goals.