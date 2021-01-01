African All Stars

Andre Ayew, Amartey, Schlupp and others react to Ghana's U20 Afcon title success 

Prince Narkortu Teye
The Swansea City man joins his compatriots to celebrate the Black Satellites' victory on Saturday 

Ghana's Black Stars captain Andre Ayew joined his countrymen to celebrate the nation's triumph at the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

On Ghana's Independence Day, the West Africans handed Uganda a 2-0 defeat at Stade Municipal in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott to win the cup.

Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh registered both goals in the fixture.

It is the Black Satellites' fourth title following successes in 1993, 1999 and 2009.

Ayew, who scored twice to help Swansea City to a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and who led Ghana to win their last U20 Afcon title in 2009, posted after the game:

"Congratulations boys. Africa u20 champions !!!you have made the nation proud!10 years later and it’s coming home. May Allah bless you all and bless you with a great future and don’t stop, it’s just the beginning. Proud nation."

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, whose 88th-minute header earned the club a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, simply tweeted: "Congrats, Black Satellites".

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru also congratulated the Black Satellites.

