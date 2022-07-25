'An unrepeatable feeling' - Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior on Champions League winner vs Liverpool

The Selecao star netted the biggest goal of his career last term, and says it is a sensation he cannot quite fathom still

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior says the sensation of scoring his side's Champions League final winner against Liverpool last season was "an unrepeatable feeling", as the Brazil star reflected on a superb campaign ahead of the new term.

The Selecao international scored the only goal in May's final, to complete a remarkable run through the knockout stages of Europe's biggest prize, with Carlo Ancelotti's side having been forced to rise from the canvas on multiple occasions.

While Karim Benzema garnered the lion's share of specific player praise, it was Vinicius who struck home to decide where the biggest prize in club football with - and now, he says that it was only right the team capped off their campaign with such glory, describing the experience as one-of-a-kind.

What has Vinicius said about his Champions League goal?

"After a wonderful season, it was only fair to crown us with a victory in the final," Vinicius told the club’s official media. "I’ve been playing football for more than 15 years and you never know when you’re going to play a final, so I wanted to enjoy it to the fullest. [Scoring against Liverpool] was an unrepeatable feeling.

"Only those who have scored in this type of game in the Champions League can understand this feeling. It’s indescribable. You don’t know how to express it, how to explain it, there’s no way.

"Only those who have lived football and gone through the emotions that we have experienced this season know how important it is and how happy it makes you."

What do Madrid's 2022-23 prospects look like?

Vinicius, Ancelotti and company will hope to challenge again this term with a refreshed squad, as they seek to defend both their domestic and European crowns.

The failure to bring Kylian Mbappe in from Paris Saint-Germain after a lengthy courtship likely still smarts president Florentino Perez, but a clutch of other signings - spearheaded by Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni - means they have plenty of fresh blood on board.

Madrid will face Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the Super Cup to kick-off their season, before they get their campaign in La Liga underway against Almeria.