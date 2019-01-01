'Amazing' Neymar knows he has made mistakes - Thiago Silva

The Brazilian has backed his fellow countryman to enjoy a "a great season" at Parc des Princes, despite ongoing speculation over his future

Thiago Silva insists that Paris Saint Germain team-mate Neymar is well aware of the "mistakes" he made during the summer transfer window, after a failed attempt to secure a return to .

The former superstar made no secret of his desire to head back to Camp Nou at the end of the 2018-19 season, two years on from his world-record switch to Parc des Princes.

Neymar joined PSG for a €222 million (£200m/$245m) fee in 2017, becoming the most expensive player in history, but his time in has been marred by injuries and off-field issues.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed last week that the club pulled out all the stops to try and bring Neymar back to Camp Nou this summer, but a final deal was never agreed.

The Spanish champions are not expected to reignite their pursuit in January, which means the 27-year-old will be staying put for at least one more season.

And Thiago Silva has admitted that Neymar's actions in recent months were questionable, but he insists that the mercurial superstar has taken responsibility for any wrong-doing.

The 34-year-old spoke to reporters in the mixed zone after 's 2-2 draw with on Saturday, stating: "He also knows that he has made mistakes but has no bad intentions. This boy is amazing, I hope he's going to have a great season. It will be unforgettable too because the PSG will celebrate its 50 years."

He also claimed that PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is "counting on" Neymar to make a big impact for the French champions this term and he hopes to see the ex-Santos winger start enjoying his football again after a turbulent year.

"Tuchel has always said he was counting on Neymar," Silva added.

"If I do not say nonsense, he was already ready to play in the last match against Metz. But because of the situation on the transfer market, he had not played.

"But the coach could already count on him. So I think it's important. Management also believes in him, otherwise, they would have let him go. We are happy about that.

"I hope he's going to have better days. It's really my wish because we know him, not just the player, but the person. Especially after the last year."

Article continues below

Neymar scored Brazil's second goal against Colombia, his first senior-level strike since June, with Selecao head coach Tite beaming in his praise for the talismanic attacker after the match.

Having only just returned to full fitness following an ankle ligament injury which forced him to miss the Copa America, Neymar showed little sign of ring rust while taking in the full 90 minutes in Miami.

He could now be in contention to feature for PSG against on Saturday, but will be unable to take part in the team's opener against four days later due to suspension.