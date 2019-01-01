'Amazing’ Idrissa Gueye earns praise from Everton teammate Morgan Schneiderlin

The Senegal midfielder has been a key force in the Toffees' midfield this season and his teammate is pleased with his new attacking dexterity

midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has lauded teammate Idrissa Gueye for the attacking traits he has added to his game.

The 29-year-old has been impressive in the middle of the park for Marco Silva’s side with fine defensive displays, which rank him as the top tackler in the Premier League with 135 successful challenges.

Last Saturday against at Selhurst Park, Gueye showed off a new dimension to his playing style by managing three shots at goal and a pass accuracy of 86 percent as the teams settled for a share of the spoils.

His contributions from the midfield have got Schneiderlin raving, with maintaining a run of four wins and a draw in their last six league outings.

“Gana is just amazing in what he does,” Schneiderlin told club website.

“In games and in training, he has added a new dimension to his game. Before you could see his main point was getting the ball back, but now he likes to drive forward with the ball and take people on. He is using all his qualities now.

“You can see he is full of confidence, his passing is very good and the way he recovers possession, too.

“We get on well on the pitch and off the pitch. It is a pleasure for me to play alongside him.”

Gueye will hope to maintain his fine form for at the 2019 with Aliou Cisse’s side placed in Group C against , and .