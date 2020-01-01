Morata admits regrets over leaving Atletico Madrid youth system

The Spain international striker left his home town club's academy as a youngster, a decision he now feels was a mistake.

striker Alvaro Morata has spoken of his regret at leaving the club's academy when he was climbing through the youth ranks.

Morata was a boyhood Atleti fan but left for in 2007 before joining a year later. In two spells with Los Blancos, Morata won two titles, two Copas del Rey and two medals.

Between those stints, Morata collected two titles and two crowns with and went on to endure an indifferent spell with before re-joining Atleti in January 2019.

striker Morata says he is now happier than at any other point of his career.

"When I was a kid, I was a ballboy at Atletico," Morata said during an Instagram Live video with tennis player Fabio Fognini. "Then I went through a period where I didn't enjoy it so much. You know, it's the path a young kid goes down to be a professional.

"You start with agents, sponsors. I felt a lot of pressure, I wasn't starting games.

"I thought about leaving. Then I spent a year at Getafe and, you know what, it was an amazing year. Then I went to Real Madrid, but my dad and I used to go to the Vicente Calderon and I dreamed of playing there.

"However, unfortunately, I had to play there for other clubs and not with Atletico, but I always wanted to. What I have lived stays, but now I am happier than ever."

Morata also spoke about the toughest defenders he has faced in his career.

"[Giorgio] Chiellini, I don't know if he does it on purpose, but when he meets me, he always destroys me," Morata said with a laugh. "Sergio Ramos is also a tough defender, while when you go against [Virgil] Van Dijk it seems like you hit a mountain."

Morata moved back to Atletico on an initial 18-month loan deal from Chelsea in January 2019, with the deal currently scheduled to be made permanent with a £50 million transfer in July this year.

He had scored eight goals in 23 La Liga appearances this season before the campaign was postponed due to coronavirus.