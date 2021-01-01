‘All you want to do is play for him’ – Ex-Chelsea star Essien full of praise for ‘father figure’ Ancelotti

The Ghana legend relieved his experience with the 61-year-old manager during their career at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has nothing but praise for Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after their two-year working relationship at Stamford Bridge.

During his first season with the Blues, Ancelotti guided Chelsea to win the domestic double of the Premier League title and FA Cup in the 2009-10 season.

The 61-year-old returned to England in December 2019 and he has got Everton competing for a place in Europe this campaign as they sit seventh in the Premier League table.

Essien expressed his desire to always want to be in the Italian manager’s team and he also acknowledged the freedom Ancelotti gave him as he scored six Premier League goals across the two seasons they had together.

“If you have worked with Carlo, anywhere he goes, if he calls you, you cannot say no, because of the manager and person he is,” Essien said on an Everton podcast.

“I was not surprised James went to Everton and he has been fantastic.

“Carlo gave me freedom on the pitch – he knew I had the energy to go forward and back into my position. Our football was flowing, it was very good for the team and I had the licence to bomb forwards and get a few goals.

“When you are on the pitch, all you want to do is play for him.”

The former Black Stars captain further highlighted how Ancelotti motivated him during his injury struggles in the second half of the 2009-10 season.

“Carlo is like a father figure, he brought confidence into our game and his way of managing was second-to-none," Essien continued.

“He always talked to me [during rehabilitation] and encouraged me to keep working hard. He knew my character and I always saw him in the morning with a big smile… and I came back stronger.

“Carlo is different, he makes everyone feel part of the squad. He has time for everyone... and was very positive in his way of managing.”