Alisson, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson and Mane shortlisted for UEFA awards

The Liverpool quintet are in contention for individual accolades following the team's Champions League final success back in June

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have all been named in the 11-man final shortlist to win UEFA's annual individual awards in their respective positions.

All five men played a starring role in 's European Cup success last season, with a 2-0 final win over securing the sixth crown of the club's illustrious history.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat , and in the knockout stages before avenging their defeat to in the 2018 final, thanks to goals from Salah and Divock Origi.

UEFA have announced the nominees for this year's best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward on Thursday, with Tottenham duo Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen the only other Premier League stars included.

Barcelona are represented in the form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Lionel Messi, with summer signing Frenkie de Jong also making the final cut after an outstanding 2018-19 campaign with .

The Dutchman's fellow countryman and former teammate Matthijs de Ligt has also been named in the final 10, having emerged as one of Europe's finest defenders at Ajax before securing a move to in July.

Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo completes the 11-man shortlist, despite the club's elimination from the at the quarter-final stage.

UEFA have also announced the shortlist for the 2018/19 UEFA Player of the Season award, which has seen Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud nominated alongside Luka Jovic.

Giroud and Hazard both found the net in a 4-1 final victory for over in Baku, while Jovic helped reach the semi-finals.

Hazard and Jovic have both completed transfers to Real Madrid in the intervening months, which means they will be starring in the Champions League in the upcoming season.

This year's winners in both competitions will be announced at the Group Stage draw in on August 30, after an extensive voting process which allowed journalists and coaches to make their selections.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NOMINEES:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool); Hugo Lloris (Tottenham); Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool); Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, now Juventus); Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax, now Barcelona); Christian Eriksen (Tottenham); Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Article continues below

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool); Lionel Messi (Barcelona); Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

EUROPA LEAGUE NOMINEES

Olivier Giroud (Chelsea); Eden Hazard (Chelsea, now Real Madrid); Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt, now Real Madrid)