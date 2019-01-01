'Alisson deserves to win Ballon d'Or' - Liverpool goalkeeper backed to become world's best footballer

The Brazilian would be the first goalkeeper to win the award since 1963, but has been tipped for the award after club and international success

goalkeeper Alisson deserves to win the Ballon d’Or, his former coach Daniel Pavan believes.

The 26-year-old has known Pavan since the age of 10 and in the last two seasons the Brazilian has emerged as one of the game’s best keepers.

He helped an unfancied reach the semi-final in 2018, and a year later played a pivotal role as his new club Liverpool won Europe’s biggest club competition.

Just last month he was in between the sticks as won the Copa America, the country’s first international triumph in 12 years.

Alisson and his compatriot Ederson are widely regarded as the two best goalkeepers in the world, but they remain outsiders when it comes to collecting football’s most coveted individual award.

The only goalkeeper ever to receive the Ballon d’Or was Lev Yashin of Dynamo Moscow in 1963 – almost six decades ago.

Pavan, however, believes that Alisson deserves to be talked about as a potential recipient of the Ballon d’Or.

"I believe that because of Alisson's level of performance, his regularity and winning the Champions League he has total conditions to be a nominee and even deserves to receive the Ballon d'Or," he told ESPN.

"I think it's a good opportunity to show that goalkeepers also deserve to earn this honour."

Alisson began his career at Internacional in Brazil where Pavan is the current goalkeeping coach.

Pavan is also a big fan of Ederson, who was selected in the 2018-19 Premier League team of the season, despite Alisson winning the competition’s Golden Glove award for keeping a record 21 clean sheets.

Alisson, though, is Brazil’s number one and it is a position he is unlikely to relinquish anytime soon.

“They are very similar goalkeepers,” Pavan continued.

“Both have an excellent game with their feet, know how to get off the goalline very well, are very firm and secure.

Article continues below

"I think Alisson comes in a better sequence - more top performances for club and country - and is the best goalkeeper in the world today.

"He has the confidence of [Brazil goalkeeper coach Claudio] Taffarel and [manager] Tite, they rely heavily on him and that's why he holds the shirt for the Selecao.”

Both Alisson and Ederson will face one another on Sunday in the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser to the new campaign in which the latter hopes to win a third consecutive Premier League title.