Ali Sowe: Gambian star ends nine-game barren spell in CSKA Sofia’s win

The 25-year-old guided Ljupko Petrovic’s men to their third league triumph at the Balgarska Armia Stadium

Ali Sowe ended his nine-game goal drought after scoring CSKA Sofia’s third goal in their 3-2 win over FC Arda Kardzhali on Sunday.

The Gambia international, who last scored a goal against Etar on July 12, put an end to his goalless run to hand the Reds a crucial victory.

Thanks to Tiago Rodrigues’ assist, Tony Watt put the Reds ahead while the visitors equalised through Radoslav Vasilev four minutes later.

Watts turned provider to Evandro as Ljupko Petrovic’s side took the lead while Sowe increased the tally in the 89th-minute courtesy of Ivan Turitsov’s assist.

Despite Ivan Kokonov’s late strike for Kardzhali, CSKA Sofia cruised to their third victory of the season.

They are fourth in the league with 11 points from six matches and face Dunav Ruse in their next game.

Last term, Sowe scored eight goals in 16 appearances after a faulty debut season in Bulgaria’s First League.