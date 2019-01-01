Algeria coach Belmadi praises Mahrez's role at Afcon 2019

The Desert Foxes boss is pleased with how the Manchester City forward led the North Africans to continental glory

coach Djamel Belmadi has commended Riyad Mahrez for his exploits as captain of the Algeria team which lifted the 2019 in July.

The forward was a key cog for the Desert Foxes, scoring three goals and providing one assist as they beat , , Guinea, , and Senegal again, en route a second continental title.

"Riyad performed the role of captain with great elegance," Belmadi told FIFA.com.

"He was a very effective member of the team and vitally important in building attacks.

"He scored and was always present at the difficult times. What we saw was a star who deserves all the plaudits.

"Everyone was waiting to see Mahrez playing against Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and Riyad was there when needed and lived up to expectations."

The 28-year old has started this season in fine fashion, having a hand in 10 goals (three goals, seven assists) in 11 matches.

Mahrez took part in Algeria's 1-1 friendly draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo on home soil, coming on for Zinedine Ferhat in the 67th minute.

They wrap up their October international fixtures with another friendly clash against in on Tuesday evening.