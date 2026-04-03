Alfred and Dick Schreuder’s younger brother is a candidate for head coach at a Dutch professional club

Bart Schreuder (42) has emerged as a new candidate for the head coach position at FC Den Bosch, according to transfer journalist Mounir Boualin. The youngest of the family has not previously held a managerial role in professional football.

The younger brother of Alfred (Al-Diraiyah FC) and Dick (NEC Nijmegen) Schreuder may well get his chance in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

Top candidates Rob Penders, Bas Sibum and Peter Uneken have several options, leaving Den Bosch in the running.

Den Bosch is considering throwing Schreuder to the lions. In professional football, he has only ever been an assistant, at Al-Ain and Al-Nasr.

However, Schreuder has previously managed teams in the amateur leagues at Otterlo, Lunteren, Montfoort and Barneveld.

Schreuder is currently on a work placement at NEC and expects to receive his UEFA Pro licence shortly. If he succeeds, he will have the qualifications to become a head coach in Dutch professional football.

The youngest Schreuder was born in 1983. Dick was born in 1971 and Alfred in 1972. Unlike his brothers, Bart has never been a professional footballer.