African All Stars

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny praise 'top performance' as Arsenal reach Europa League final

The Gunners answered their critics with a dominant performance to set up a final showdown with Chelsea in Baku
Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny have lauded Arsenal’s performance after their 4-2 triumph over Valencia on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick powered the Gunners into the Europa League final after a 7-3 aggregate win over their Spanish opponents.

And the Nigeria and Egypt internationals – who were unused substitutes - praised their team for delivering despite conceding first at Mestalla Stadium.

Iwobi has played 10 times for Unai Emery’s men in the competition and has one goal to his credit, while Elneny has 460 minutes of action in seven appearances to his name, including one assist and a 91% passing accuracy.

They face London rivals Chelsea in the final on May 29 at Baku's Olympic Stadium.

