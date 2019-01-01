Alejandro Menendez: East Bengal deserved to win against TRAU FC

East Bengal's Spanish boss did not seemed worried about his team missing too many chances...

Marti Crespi’s late winner sealed three points for who scraped past TRAU FC to climb atop the table on Saturday.

The Red and Golds had to fight hard for the win against the newly-promoted team but Spanish boss Alejandro Menendez refused to tag TRAU a weak team.

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half. We suffered for that in the end. I said yesterday that TRAU is a difficult team to play. Everyone said they are a bad team, they are the worst in the league. But they are not. They are a team with a lot of resources to win matches. It was difficult for us. We played four matches in 11 days. We worked hard and I think we deserved to win.”

East Bengal have conceded a goal in every game they have played so far but Menendez defended his side saying, “We scored eight goals. We played well. Against (Real) Kashmir we deserved to win. We have so many positives. The four goals we conceded they were the only chances the opposition had.”

After playing their first four matches within a span of 11 days, East Bengal will next play the Kolkata Derby against their arch-rivals, , on December 22.

Speaking about the derby, the Spanish boss said, “We need to rest. We need to play the next game with proper recovery and try to recover the injured players. I think we have to be ready to play an emotional game, a game which comes with a lot of importance. But we have to recover before the match.”

East Bengal have scored eight goals in four matches but they have missed several chances. But the former Castilla coach suggested that he is happy that his team is creating the chances.

“It would have concerned me more if we didn't create the chances. We are creating chances, we just have to bring effectiveness.”