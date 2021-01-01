Alba welcomes Barcelona links to 'great players' Haaland & Mbappe

The Blaugrana full-back, who has been discussing his own future, is pleased to see superstar forwards being linked with moves to Camp Nou

Jordi Alba has welcomed talk of Barcelona being interested in “great players” Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, but is eager to point out that he has no say on transfer matters at Camp Nou.

Speculation regarding supposed targets for the Blaugrana is starting to gather pace heading towards the summer window.

Superstar forwards on the books at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain are said to figure prominently on the recruitment radar in Catalunya, but they will not come cheap and can expect to have several other options to consider if scrambles for their respective signatures are sparked.

What has been said?

Barca defender Alba told Sport of the Haaland and Mbappe rumours: “They're young players who are coming on strong and are at a great level.

“They're great players, they're the present already.... but I don't decide.”

Who else has been discussing deals?

Ronald Koeman has sought to distance himself from the reports, with the Barcelona boss reluctant to be drawn into a debate on players that do not belong to his club.

Others have, however, suggested that deals could be done, with Toni Freixa telling RAC1 during the Blaugrana’s recent presidential election campaign: “It is absolutely possible. It's what Barca should do, incorporate players that can make a difference.”

While Barca would be keen on two exciting talents, the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are also said to be sniffing around and would likely join any transfer race.

Could Alba play alongside Mbappe or Haaland?

It remains to be seen whether any moves are made when the next transfer window opens for business.

Alba is among those hoping that Barca, who have endured struggles for consistency in 2020-21, can bolster their ranks.

He will be sticking around to help push the Liga giants back into contention for the most prestigious of prizes, with the 31-year-old hoping that he will be given a chance to see out his playing days at Camp Nou.

“I still see retirement being quite far away,” he added.

“I feel good, physically and mentally, but it's true that the day I retire, which I hope is a while away, I would like to be at Barça, the club I carry in my heart and have spent almost my whole life at.”

