Alagie Sanyang scores as Tromsoe deny KFUM Oslo victory

The Gambian gave the hosts an early lead, nevertheless, they could only pick up a point against the Boys in Tuesday’s Norwegian first division game

Alagie Sanyang scored KFUM Oslo’s only goal as they settled for a 1-1 draw with visiting Tromsoe in Tuesday’s Norwegian Obos-ligaen clash.

Jorgen Isnes' men came into the clash on the back of a 1-0 away win at Ranheim their last time out, however, they failed in their quest to make it two wins at a stretch.

KFUM got off to a flying start after 10 minutes as the 23-year-old Gambian fired past goalkeeper Jacob Karlstroem from a very tight angle.

Eight minutes later, Tromsoe’s ambition of picking a meaningful result from the KFUM Arena was dealt a major blow as injured captain Simen Wangberg was replaced by Lars Saetra.

Nonetheless, that did not tamper with the flow of play as the hosts took a slim 1-0 advantage into the half-time break.

Fuelled by the desire to win, Gaute Helstrup’s side came out smoky in the second-half and deservedly got the equaliser through Sakarias Opsahl in the 53rd minute.

That goal was a reality check for the hosts, albeit, they laboured in vain to get the much need winner as the tie ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.



Sanyang’s strike was his third so far this season from 13 league appearances – with the other goals coming in the 2-1 defeat of Raufoss in July and 2-1 home loss to Lillestorm on August 11.

He was left to see all minutes of action by manager Isnes as well as 34-year-old Senegalese-Romanian striker, Mansour Gueye.

His compatriot Dadi Gaye was not listed for action alongside 21-year-old Norwegian footballer of Nigerian descent Abdul-Basit Agouda.

35-year-old Norwegian-Somali striker Mohammed Ahamed saw 24 minutes of action for Tromsoe, having replaced Fitim Azemi in the 66th minute.

With this draw, KFUM are ninth in the log having garnered 17 points from 14 games. They travel to the Agotnes Stadium for their next fixture against relegation-threatened Oeygarden FK on Monday as Sanyang would be aiming to increase his goal-tally for this season’s campaign.

For Tromsoe who boast of 32 points to lead the log – five points above second-placed Ranheim, they welcome fifth-placed Lillestrom to the Alfheim Stadium on Tuesday.