Al Hilal appoint Nabil Kouki as new coach ahead of Zesco United tie

The 48-year-old Tunisian returns for a third stint as Al Hilal coach.

Sudanese giants Al Hilal have appointed Nabil Kouki as their new head coach, replacing compatriot Irad Zafouri, who was fired last week.

After leaving Al Hilal in 2017 in his second stint with the club, Kouki returns to the Omdurman side which he also helped reach the 2015 Caf sem-finals.

He takes over from Zafouri, who was fired last week after the club lost their Caf Confederation Cup Group C match 2-1 away at Zambian outfit Nkana.

“The board of directors of Al Hilal has decided to appoint Tunisian Nabil Kouki as coach of the team after negotiating and contracting him for his technical guidance in the coming period,” Al Hilal announced on their website.

Al Hilal face another Zambian giant Zesco United on Sunday in a Confederation Cup Matchday Three tie.

On Wednesday, Kouki is expected to join the team which did not break their Zambia camp after he loss to Nkana.