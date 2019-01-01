Al Ahly sign Hussein El-Shahat from Al Ain, lose injured Walid Azarou ahead of Champions League clash against AS Vita

The Cairo giants who are preparing to begin their Caf Champions League group stage campaign with high-profile signings have also lost injured Azarou.

Al Ahly have completed the signing of Egypt international winger Hussein El-Shahat from United Arab Emirates side club Al Ain for a reported club record fee of $5 million, according to Al Ahram.

The winger began training with the Egyptian giants on Monday, joining other high profile summer acquisitions that include Angolan forward Geraldo and attacking midfielder Ramadan Sobhi, who arrived on loan from English Premier League side Huddersfield.

While Ahly Ahly were celebrating the arrival of El-Shahat, they received a major blow following a thigh injury to chief striker Walid Azarou that will keep the Moroccan out of action up to five weeks.

This drawback comes as Al Ahly are preparing to host Congolese giants AS Vita in their Caf Champions League group D opener on Saturday.

“The X-rays show that Azaro suffered from an adductor muscle tear in his thigh, which will rule him out for four to five weeks.” Al Ahly doctor Khaled Mahmoud was quoted as saying by Kingfut.

Azarou was injured during last Friday's league defeat to Pyramids FC.

Further complicating matters for Al Ahly's new Uruguayan coach is the uncertainty over the availability of injured veteran Walid Soliman who is in a fitness race to face Smouha in Tuesday's league match before being declared ready for the Vita tie.

Striker Salah Mohsen and Saad Samir have both returned from injury spells. “Walid suffered from inflammations in the lateral side of his foot and today started his individual training on the side. We are trying to prepare him for the upcoming Premier League match against Smouha,” Mahmoud said.

“Saad Samir and Salah Mohsen will join the squad training after the upcoming Champions League match against AS Vita Club. As for Ramy Rabiaa, we are setting up a fitness program for him in order to re-join the squad training following the match against Smouha.”

Meanwhile, Al Ahly left-back Sabry Rahil has joined Ittihad Alexandria on a two-and-a-half-year deal.