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Al Ahli v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Al-Ahly aren’t the first… Eight clubs have criticised the refereeing at Roshen… and a surprising stance from Al-Nasr

Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud vs Al Nassr FC
Al Akhdoud
Al Nassr FC
Al Nassr FC vs Al-Ettifaq
Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Arabia

Al-Raqi has formally protested the refereeing decisions that marred the Al-Fayha match.

Al-Ahli are the latest club to publicly criticise the refereeing in the Saudi Roshen League this season, joining a growing list of eight sides.

On Wednesday, the club issued a strongly worded statement criticising the refereeing errors that marred their 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in the 29th round of the Roshen League.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Al-Ahli is now the eighth club to issue such a statement this Roshen League season.

The list includes Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab, Damac, Al-Khaleej, Al-Ittifaq, as well as Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Read also: From Egypt to Saudi Arabia... Has refereeing ended Al-Ahli’s league dream?

Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI

This means the league’s top four have all aired grievances, with only leaders Al-Nassr remaining silent.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Roshen League with 70 points, two clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and four ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli, having played one game fewer.

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