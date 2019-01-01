Akpom turns to PAOK's reverse fixture away to Ajax
Chuba Akpom has hailed PAOK’s performance against Ajax after the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League qualification fixture on Tuesday evening.
Akpom ‘s 32nd-minute strike in the four-goal thriller gave PAOK the momentum to push for a second goal in the 39th minute, however, the Greek side had to settle for a draw after Klaas Jan Huntelaar rescued a point for the visitors with his 57th-minute effort.
Despite the disappointment of having to throw away the lead in the second half, the 23-year-old forward believes there are positives to take from the encounter as focus shifts to the second leg clash billed to take place in the Netherlands next week Tuesday.
“Back at Toumba. Good team performance. Many positives to take out of this game. Full focus on the next,” Akpom wrote on Instagram.
The former England youth international had pledged his allegiance to Nigeria this year, and he will hope to carry on his impressive goalscoring form in a bid to earn his first Super Eagles call up.