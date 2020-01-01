'I appreciate every moment' - Ajibade bids farewell to Avaldsnes after winning Toppserien bronze

The Super Falcons star will be out of contract this month, but she tried to remain light-hearted in a message announcing her departure

Avaldsnes striker Rasheedat Ajibade tried to convey an upbeat message as she said goodbye to the Norwegian club on Sunday.

Ajibade has seen out her contract at Avaldsnes Idrettssenter after ending her second season in the Norwegian Toppserien following Sunday's humiliating 4-0 defeat at Sandvikens.

Prior to Sandvikens' final day showdown, Thomas Dahle's ladies needed a win while hoping Valerenga and Rosengard crumbled but they fall apart like a house of cards against the hosts.

Goals from Marina Jensen, Synne Raa, Rakel Engesvik and Clare Polkinghorne's own goal dashed their hopes of a first league title.

Despite the defeat, Avaldsnes finished third to claim the bronze with 34 points, with two places better than their position last season, although they missed out on the title and spot.

And the Super Falcons star, who enjoyed a memorable season, took to social media to share her delight in the bronze win while thanking Avaldsnes fans for their support during her stay.

"I'm glad to win with this team, Avaldsnes," she wrote on her official Instagram page.

"I appreciate every moment spent with the team - the love, support, unity, coercion, team work, friendship and lot more has been overwhelming for the past years.

"I wish the entire team success in the seasons ahead. Miss you all. much love"

The international joined Avaldsnes on a two-year deal from Nigerian side Robo Queens in December 2018 and helped the Oslo-based club to a fifth-place finish in the 2019 season, scoring five goals.



In 2020, she scored seven times in 18 league outings and made the Toppserien Team of the Week eight times as they bagged bronze.

With her contract ending this month, Goal understands the striker, who turns 21 on Tuesday, is attracting some offers in Europe.