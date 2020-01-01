Ajayi's West Brom held at home by Nottingham Forest

The Nigerian defender played from start to finish as the Baggies took a share of the spoils at the Hawthorns

Semi Ajayi featured until the blast of the full-time whistle as Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 with on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies were on a three-game winning run heading into the clash and looked like they would make it four on their turf after Callum Robinson gave them the lead in the 37th minute, only for Forest to equalise via a Kyle Bartley own-goal.

Tobias Figueiredo then made it 2-1 in the 65th minute by putting the ball into his own net.

More teams

Forest still had one more say in the game and it came courtesy of Matty Cash in added time.

Article continues below

Full-time at The Hawthorns.



Late drama as Robinson has a goal very controversially disallowed, but we round off an unbeaten week with a draw.#WBANOT pic.twitter.com/oSdat0X9n5 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 15, 2020

Ajayi had a decent outing, contributing one interception, one tackle and two clearances. He was not dribbled past all game.

The 26-year old international also had 66 touches on the ball, 44 accurate passes (83%) and won all his three ground duels.

remain top of the log with 63 points. Their seven-point gap over and could reduce should both teams get results in their respective matches.