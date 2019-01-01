Ajayi outshines Eze as West Brom defeat QPR

The Nigerian players were on parade for their respective teams in Saturday's Championship outing at Loftus Road

Semi Ajayi helped West Bromwich Albion move to the summit of the Championship table after defeating Eberechi Eze's Queens Park 2-0.

Ajayi who has played every minute of the Baggies' league matches this season made his ninth appearance in the second-tier on Saturday while Eze was on parade for 69 minutes before he was replaced.

Second-half goals from Nathan Ferguson and Matheus Pereira helped Slaven Bilic's men secure their fifth Championship win this term.

Ajayi made some key defensive contributions for at Loftus Road, making four clearances, two tackles and an interception while Eze struggled to penetrate the visitors, with no shots recorded before his substitution.

Following his arrival from United in the summer, Ajayi has settled in well at Hawthorns notching in two goals and an assist so far this season.

Eze, on his part, has been in inspiring form for with three goals and two assists in nine league outings in this campaign.

West Brom visit for their next Championship fixture on Tuesday while sixth-placed QPR visit on Wednesday.