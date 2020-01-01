Ajayi aiming to beat his goal record with Championship leaders West Brom

The Super Eagles defender was on target on Saturday to take his tally to five goals in the Championship this campaign

After scoring a goal in West Bromwich Albion's 2-0 win over Luton Town in Saturday's league outing, Semi Ajayi expressed his desire to surpass his goal record from last season.

During an unsuccessful Championship campaign with United in the 2018-19 season, the international scored eight goals in all competitions including seven league goals, but they got relegated.

The 26-year-old is currently on course to match the tally with five goals in 30 appearances for the Baggies who sit at the top of the second-tier league table.

More teams

Ajayi, after his latest goalscoring exploits, revealed his target in every game and how he hopes to continue his fine run in front of goal.

"It would be nice to beat last season’s tally because that’s the most I’ve ever got. I’m on target at the moment, so hopefully I can keep scoring goals that help the team pick up three points every week. That would be nice," he told the club website.

“Before a game my main focus is a clean sheet but when I get chance to go forward of course I’m thinking about it. Most of the time throughout the 90 minutes my sole focus is on defending.”

Saturday's win at the Hawthorns ended 's seven-game winless run in the Championship and Ajayi is pleased to have helped the team secure their first league win since December 14.

"Before the game all we were looking for was to get back to winning ways. So to come away with a clean sheet and a goal, everyone in that dressing room is very pleased with their day’s work," the former youngster added.

Article continues below

“With the run we’ve been on it was important to get that first win so to have that now will hopefully give the lads some confidence to take into the rest of our fixtures now.

“Our performances haven’t been that bad but we haven’t got the results to go with that, so hopefully now we have the result we can get our confidence and put a run together. We have to take each game as it comes, approach each game individually, and see what happens from there.”

West Brom will be looking to build on the victory when they visit for their next Championship fixture on February 9.