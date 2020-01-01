Aissata Traore: Mali striker fires Guingamp to Women's Coupe de France quarter-final

The former Besiktas forward netted the only goal as her side progressed to the last eight of the women's national competition​

progressed into the quarter-final of the Women's Coupe de as Aissata Traore's goal proved enough to claim a 1-0 victory over Soyaux on Saturday.​

The Mali international joined the French outfit from Turkish side in December, with her goal powering Guingamp to a 2-1 triumph over Fleury in the competition two weeks ago.​

Article continues below

Having missed last week's 3-1 win over , Traore marked her return to the squad in style as she netted the winner of the match for Guingamp in the 75th minute at Stade Camille-Lebon. ​

More teams

Mali's Traore, who has scored thrice in seven games in all events played the full duration along with 's Desire Oparanozie and 's Jeannette Yango for Frederic Biancalani's side.​

The African trio will aim to help their French side extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches when they visit Met, this time for a French top-flight encounter on February 8.