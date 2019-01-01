AIK vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Neil Lennon's side travel to Sweden with a healthy 2-0 advantage given to them by James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard from the first leg

travel to on Thursday to face AIK in the second leg of their playoff tie.

Neil Lennon’s side hold a healthy 2-0 advantage over their opponents after winning at Parkhead last weekend thanks to goals from in-form duo James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard.

Having enjoyed such a comfortable victory in , they will expect to see off their hosts but will want to do so expending the minimal amount of energy given they have to play in the league on Sunday.

Game AIK vs Celtic Date Thursday, August 29 Time 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream on Celtic TV.

US TV channel Online stream n/a Celtic TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be available to watch on Premier Sports 1 and available to stream via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position AIK squad Goalkeepers Stamatopoulos, Janosevic, Linner, Brolin, Lundquist Defenders Granli, Karlsson, Lindkvist, Michel, Mets, Mushitu, Rashidi, Sundgren Midfielders Dimitriadis, Larsson, Adu, Bahoui, Saletros, Hussein, Ylatupa, Ali, Garroz Novoa Forwards Obasi, Lundtsrom, Sigthorsson, Goitom, Georgis AIK suffered a major blow at the weekend as star man Tarik Elyounoussi picked up a nasty injury and will miss this match. He was absent from the first leg due to suspension. Defenders Joel Ekstrand and Jesper Nyholm are both sidelined, too. Sebastian Larsson returns, having been banned domestically at the weekend. Possible AIK starting XI: Linner; Dimitriadis, Karlsson, Mets; Bahoui, Adu, Melki, Larsson, Lindkvist ; Obasi, Sigthorsson. Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, Mullen, Hazard Defenders Jullien, Hendry, Simunovic, Bolingoli, Elhamed, McInroy, Ralston, Welsh, Ajer Midfielders Bitton, Brown, Sinclair, Morgan, Ntcham, Connell, Coffey, Robertson, McGregor, Forrest, Kennedy, Henderson, Hill, McKay, Rogic Forwards Griffiths, Bayo, Hayes, Christie, Johnston, Shved, Edouard, Miller, McGrath, Savoury, Aitchison, Dembele

Celtic will have to do without long-term injury concerns Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani, while recent signing Fraser Forster, who started at the weekend, is not registered to play in the Europa League at this juncture.

Scott Bain is struggling with a dislocated thumb and is a doubt, so Craig Gordon may start in goal.

There are doubts, too, over Hatem Abd Elhamed, Jozo Simunovic and Tom Rogic, who is making his way back from injury.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Ajer, Jullien, Simunovic, Bolingoli; McGregor, Brown; Forrest, Christie, Johnston; Edouard

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are priced as 5/4 faovurites to win at bet365. AIK are 11/5 outsiders, while a draw is on offer at 23/10.

Match Preview

It might not be the European group stage that Celtic wanted to play in, but they are nevertheless closing in on a spot in the Europa League, with the Scottish side holding a healthy 2-0 advantage as they travel to Sweden for their return leg against AIK.

A dominant performance in Glasgow has them on the brink of qualification, though the return in Stockholm is not quite in the formality category and the players cannot afford their thoughts to wander towards Sunday’s Old Firm match – a game that renewed importance given the surging form of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

“The tie in Stockholm isn’t over and we know we have a job to do,” manager Neil Lennon said. “It’s away from home. It’ll be difficult but I want us to create opportunities to score. We know what is at stake and we know what we need to do.

“We’ve got a big game at the weekend too, and we always keep everything in perspective.”

Celtic showed their defensive vulnerability as they crashed out of the due to a shock 4-3 home loss against Cluj, but that tie is the only thing approaching a wobble that Lennon’s side have shown this season.

They eased to a 3-1 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday to keep them top of the standings, ahead of their great rivals on goal difference after a start to the domestic campaign in which the goals have flowed.

AIK, meanwhile, have not been in such happy form and find themselves battling to retain their Swedish title – a prospect that looks increasingly tricky as they trail leaders Djurgarden by four points with nine matches remaining.

A three-match winless drought was ended at the weekend as they won 3-1 in Ostersunds, but they required two goals in the last two minutes against 10 men to pick up the three points.

If they are to overcome Celtic on Thursday, it will require an effort that they have not looked capable of producing all season.