AIFF President Praful Patel pleased with Technical Committee's 3+1' recommendation

The AIFF president was reportedly happy with the recommendation of the technical committee with respect to the implementation of the '3+1' rule...

All Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel on Friday was briefed by general secretary Kushal Das about the technical committee's recommendations regarding of implementing the 3+1 foreigner rule in the (ISL) and from the 2021-2022 season.

Sources close to Goal can confirm that the FA president was reportedly pleased with the recommendations of the technical committee and suggested that it was the right move for the betterment of Indian football.

Earlier on Friday, the technical committee chaired by legendary Indian footballer Shyam Thapa had made its recommendations about implementing the ‘3+1’ foreigners rule in the Indian domestic football complying with the AFC rule of foreigners. The rule says that every team can field three overseas players of any nationality and one overseas player from any of the AFC nations.

More teams

But the above rule will be put to effect on after the 2020-21 season which means that both the ISL and I-League will maintain a status quo for the upcoming season.

More to follow...