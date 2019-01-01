Aidil grateful for Harimau Malaya return

Malaysia centre back Aidil Zafuan is glad to receive another call-up, having last played for the Harimau Malaya last year.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia centre back Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak is glad to receive another call-up, having last played for the Harimau Malaya last year in the .

Malaysia conceded a total of five goals in their last three games due to some shaky defending by the central defensive partnership of Shahrul Saad and Adam Nor Azlin, and the experience of the 32-year old defender is once again needed by Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe, in Malaysia's upcoming two matches.

They will host Sri Lanka in a friendly at home on October 5, before taking on in their Group G World Cup Asia qualifying match five days later

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Aidil spoke of his gratefulness over being selected for the national team once again.

"As a footballer, I was definitely disappointed to have been sidelined [earlier in the year]. But I kept thinking positively that maybe the guys picked over me were better, and I made sure I worked harder.

"Seeing the attitude shown by the guys in the match against Indonesia (in September) reignited my desire to play for the national team. So I have to thank the coach for believing in me again," said the Johor Darul Ta'zim player.

When asked whether there's now pressure on him to utilise his experience to plug the porous defence upon his return, Aidil admitted relishing said pressure.

"I'm used to being under pressure as it's something that any player needs," he revealed. "I have to ensure that it doesn't get to the extent that I can't perform because of the pressure.

"I like being under pressure, it helps me focus better while playing as one of the most experienced players on the squad."

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!