Aidil only wants to look forward after Kedah's hard-fought draw against Pahang

Kedah and Pahang duked it out in a pulsating first leg semi-final Malaysia Cup match that ended in a 3-3 draw.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

After his charges were held to a 3-3 draw by at home in their first leg semi-final match, the Red Eagles boss Aidil Sharin Sahak is determined to concentrate on the second leg.

In the match that was held at the Darul Aman Stadium, Pahang raced to a 2-0 lead when Wan Zaharulnizam struck from long range in the 13th minute, and Dickson Nwakaeme converted a 26th-minute penalty. Fernando Rodriguez pulled one back for the hosts six minutes later, but Jonatan Bauman failed to equalise from the spot in the 37th minute. Bizarrely, the home team was awarded another penalty just two minutes later, and this time Rodriguez did not miss.

Azam Azih put the visitors in front again with his own shot from outside the box in the 73rd minute, but it would not end up as the winner. In the dying moments of the match, Zaquan Adha nodded in the equaliser from a set-piece situation.

Speaking to the press after the encounter, the Singaporean chalked the difficult night down to his team's inability to settle down quickly.

"Praise Allah we managed to score the late equaliser. We didn't settle down in the first 15 minutes, maybe it was because of the pitch. But I made a change, bringing on Azamuddin Akil after trailing by two, and our team spirit spurred us to equalise by halftime.

"After the break we still failed to settle down within 10 minutes and gave too much space to players like Azam Azih to make dangerous long-range efforts. But that's football and I can't blame my players," explained the former boss.

The Singaporean is now determined to face the second leg fixture next Saturday, hosted by the Elephants.

"We have to learn from what happened and work doubly hard than what we produced today," said the 42-year old trainer. "We only need to win by one goal in Kuantan, we can't go there and be concerned that Pahang have three goals. My players never gave up tonight and I as a coach have to continue motivating them.

"Tonight is over and we cannot dwell on it. What's important is the coming match and the fact that both teams are still in it. Pahang have the home ground advantage but we have to keep on believing and to work hard."

