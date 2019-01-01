Aidil on 'historic' semi-final: Kedah wanted the win more

Kedah are through to their second cup final win this season, after edging Pahang in a frenetic second leg Malaysia Cup semi-final encounter.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

boss Aidil Sharin Sahak has hailed his charges, following their semi-final win over , which has seen them reach their second cup final this season.

A frenetic second leg encounter in Kuantan on Saturday continued where the two sides left off in Alor Star the previous week. After the 120 minutes were over, the final result was 5-5, 8-8 on agreggate, with the visitors ruled the winners by the away goal rule.

Pahang vs Kedah match highlights

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the Singaporean remarked on what an achievement the win was.

"Praise Allah, we got what we came for tonight. It's a historic semi-final encounter with an 8-8 final scoreline, certainly this doesn't happen everyday!

"Credit to my players who remained determined while trailing 3-2 and bounced back [to equalise]. They always give their 100 per cent and work very, very hard. They came at Pahang and settled down early, although Nwakaeme (Pahang striker Dickson Nwakaeme) was strong and good, I think in overall my players collectively wanted the result more.

"Everyone who started and came on in the second half played their hearts out, and the most important thing is we are in another cup final this season. It's no small feat," remarked the former boss.

In July they won the final by edging 1-0, and the Malaysia Cup final next weekend, against Johor Darul Ta'zim, would be their second cup final under Aidil, who is quickly emerging as one of the best head coaches in the country.

