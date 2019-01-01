AIA brings together Tottenham Hotspur and the community to promote healthy lifestyle in Singapore

100-strong AIA Squad sets Singapore record to positively impact the lives of future generations during the 2019 ICC Presented by AIA weekend

National heroes, aspiring footballers and families were amongst those brought together by AIA today to set the record for Singapore’s fastest consecutive football passes with 100 people at 2 minutes 3 seconds.

The event was part of AIA celebrating their centennial year and saw players from Hotspur like Moussa Sissoko and Christian Eriksen greet the event. Spectators and Spurs fans were

also treated to an auction of rare autographed Tottenham Hotspur collectables and a chance to get up close and personal with their football heroes.

In addition to Spurs' players being present, AIA also had charitable initiatives lined up such as the AIA Centennial Fund; where proceeds raised from the event will be dedicated to supporting education and children in need from Children’s WishingWell - AIA Singapore’s adopted charity.

AIA also showed their commitment to inspiring people in Singapore towards adopting a healthier lifestyle. With the support of Stranger Soccer, Urban Street Team, and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), AIA Singapore launched #AIASquadGoals – a campaign to call on the power of the community to form a Squad that sets out to inspire Singaporeans to take charge of their health and nurture an inclusive society where there are opportunities to succeed regardless of background. Upon completion of squad goals, AIA Singapore will send two aspiring young footballers from Children’s Wishing Well to an all-expense paid elite training camp with Tottenham Hotspur Global Development coaches this December to hone their footballing skills.

Ms Ho Lee Yen, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at AIA Singapore shared, “At AIA Singapore, we are deeply committed to engaging our customers and the community as well as doing our part to make an impact to the lives of our future generations. Through the #AIASquadGoals challenge, we want to make a real difference through sports. We are heartened to see people from all walks of life – young or old, football fan or not – coming together to build an inclusive community. This is what the AIA Squad is all about. As we continue to celebrate AIA’s 100 years in Asia this year, we are

committed to doing more to walk alongside our customers and the community into the next 100 years and beyond.”

Members of the public can also look forward to the AIA Family Fest happening from 10-11 August 2019. The festival will look to continuing AIA Singapore’s commitment to inspire families to get active and to support education, wellness, and enrichment programmes for youths from disadvantaged backgrounds.