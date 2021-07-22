Ahmed Musa: Fatih Karagumruk announce arrival of Nigeria captain

The Super Eagles captain has completed a return to Europe after a brief stint in the Nigeria top-flight

Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk have announced the signing of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa on a free transfer.

The move marked a return to Europe for Musa who was playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Kano Pillars since April.

Karagumruk are yet to disclose the contractual details but the 28-year-old is expected the club's push in the Turkish top-flight this campaign.

Moretofollow...