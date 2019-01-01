Ahmed Musa ends goal drought with brace in Al Nassr win

The 26-year-old rediscovered his goalscoring touch as the Global progressed to the next round of the King's Cup on Thursday

Ahmed Musa ended a five-game goal drought with a brace that propelled Al Nassr to a comfortable 6-0 victory over Al-Jndal.

Musa doubled Al Nassr's lead with his effort after the interval and later rounded off the win with his second goal.

The triumph shot the King Fahd Stadium outfit to the round of 32 of the competition as they chase their first King's Cup title since 1990.

The Nigeria international's last goal gave his team a crucial win over Al Shabab back in November.

The former Leicester City attacker is having a fine debut campaign in the Asian country and has notched seven goals in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Saudi top-flight club.

Musa will hope to build on the goalscoring form when Al Nassr resume league action with a visit to Al Faisaly next Thursday.