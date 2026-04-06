Ahead of the Real Madrid clash… Bayern follow in Barcelona’s footsteps

The shape of the upcoming 2026/2027 Champions League is beginning to take shape early on, with three clubs having officially secured their places in the group stage.

In Germany, Bayern Munich confirmed their customary dominance with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Freiburg, taking their tally to 73 points and extending their lead over their nearest challengers outside the top four, Hoffenheim, to a full 23 points.

Any mathematical chance of the Bavarian giants missing out on a Champions League spot has now vanished, making them the first Bundesliga representatives in the continental competition.

Bayern are preparing to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu tomorrow in the first leg of the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, qualification came hand in hand with the league title, as PSV Eindhoven claimed the Eredivisie crown following a thrilling encounter that ended in a 4-3 victory over Utrecht in Matchday 29, securing their place amongst Europe’s elite next season as champions of their country.

It is worth noting that Barcelona were the first to officially qualify for European competition, capitalising on their victory over Rayo Vallecano in the 29th round.

This victory put the Catalan club in a safe position, securing an early return to the competition for the ‘Big Ears’ in its new format, amidst fans’ hopes of regaining continental glory.

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