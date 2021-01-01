'Aguero would be a great signing for Barcelona' - Rivaldo wants Man City legend at Camp Nou

Sergio Aguero would be "a great signing for Barcelona", says Rivaldo, with a Blaugrana icon hoping to see another Argentine forward lining up alongside Lionel Messi next season.

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer is set to drop into the free agent pool, with a Premier League legend preparing to take on a new challenge at the age of 32.

A switch to Camp Nou has been mooted for some time and Rivaldo - who has spoken in the past about the impact a deal for Aguero could have on Messi signing a new contract - is hoping to see a bargain agreement put in place by Barca.

Rivaldo has told Betfair: "Rumours tell me that Barcelona are negotiating with Sergio Aguero to sign him when he leaves Man City at the end of season.

"He's been magnificent at City and, at 32, I'm sure he will be ready to compete with Barcelona.

"He still has a lot of football to play and would be a great signing for Barcelona, especially coming for free at a moment when our club is having some issues for financial reasons."

The experienced South American is aware of the speculation he is generating, with gossip inevitable following the revelation that he is to sever ties with City.

He has heard all about the Barcelona talk, but has sought to play it down for now as no decision on his next move has been made.

Aguero has said: "They are all writing Barca, Barca, Barca.

"Let's hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We are still with City."

