'Agent Mahrez on duty' - Man City star teases fans with Haaland holiday video

The Algerian international was quick to joke on social media while on holiday with the Dortmund star

Riyad Mahrez responded to a video of himself on holiday with Erling Haaland as the Manchester City star teased fans by saying "Agent Mahrez on duty".

Haaland has been linked with a number of the world's top clubs since making the move to Borussia Dortmund, where he has become one of the world's best forwards.

And Mahrez was quick to rile up fans on social media by hinting about Haaland's future before pointing out that he was, in fact, joking.

What did Mahrez say?

On Monday, a video emerged on social media showing Haaland and Mahrez enjoying themselves while on holiday, with both waving napkins above their heads as music played.

Haaland, whose father played for Manchester City, has been subject of transfer rumours for months, with Mahrez adding fuel to the fire by declaring himself as an agent on duty.

However, presumably to avoid any sorts of trouble for tampering with another club's player, Mahrez was quick to clarify that he was only joking, saying: "just having fun calm down."

Agent Mahrez on duty 🕵️🏻‍♂️😂😂😂 https://t.co/zAyNPJRwwh — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) June 14, 2021

Haaland's time with Dortmund

Since making the move to Germany after breaking through with RB Salzburg, Haaland has emerged as one of the most feared goalscorers in the sport.

Article continues below

He's scored 57 goals in 59 games since joining Dortmund, including 41 in 41 this season.

As a result, Haaland has been linked with a number of clubs, most notably Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea.