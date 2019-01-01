'Age is just a number’ - Ronaldo insists he has no plans to retire

Despite being in his mid-30s, the man who recently scored his 700th career goal has said he is targeting plenty more in the coming years

superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he has no plans to retire from football any time soon.

The 34-year-old, who has been involved in the professional game for the better part of two decades, recently admitted he was beginning to think about life after his playing days, but was quick to point out that retirement is still a long way off.

“Age is just a number. It does not mean that at 34, 35, 36, you are at the end of your career,” Ronaldo said ahead of Juventus’ clash with on Tuesday.

"I can show that with my performances, how I play, the way I play, the way I still feel good, sharp, thinking about the game, more mature. This makes the difference.”

Ronaldo is someone who prides himself on his impeccable levels of fitness and he has played more than 40 games in all bar one of the last 16 seasons.

In that time the captain has won a plethora of trophies with , and current employers Juve, but the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is still targeting more silverware over the coming seasons.

"We want to win , we want to win the Cup, the Champions League," Ronaldo said.

"Juventus should think big. We are going to try to win all the trophies. We know it will be difficult, especially the league and the Champions League, but I think it is possible. Everything is possible.

"In terms of individual [honours], I have nothing to say as this is individual. It is not the most important thing," Ronaldo added.

"The most important is the collective awards. If you win the collective awards, you have more chance to win the individual awards... The Ballon d'Or is for me in second place.”

As well as winning medals and accolades, Ronaldo also revealed what makes he takes enjoyment from.

"To win games, to score goals, to enjoy myself, to arrive home and see my kids happy and say, 'Congratulations daddy for scoring a goal.' That makes me happy," he said.

"This is my motivation to come to train, for the games, to entertain people and the fans with my passion."