African Legends Cup of Nations: Semi-final draw

The Alcon is down to the Final Four, with two blockbuster bouts to look forward to this week

We’re down to the final four in the African Legends Cup of Nations, as our 32-icon tournament has reached the semi-final stage.

Didier Drogba will meet Samuel Eto’o in the first semi-final, set to take place on Thursday, while Yaya Toure and George Weah collide in the second semi on Sunday evening.

Some of the biggest names in the history of the African game have already fallen by the wayside during the competition so far, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Vincent Enyeama and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all having been eliminated earlier in the tournament.

More teams

The quarter-finals were particularly competitive, as Drogba and Eto’o dispatched duo Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha respectively in the pick of the matches.

Elsewhere, Yaya downed Michael Essien in a battle between two of the continent’s greatest ever central midfielders, and Weah’s class told against Mohamed Salah, as the wideman was dispatched.

A clash of the titans today as 🇳🇬 Nwankwo Kanu face off with 🇨🇮 Didier Drogba 😉



Who goes through to the #ALCON semis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ymKeaNI0Ly — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 17, 2020

Weah proved the value of a high ‘natural ability’ score even though he was lacking in ‘international career’ and ‘club honours’ categories.

It remains to be seen whether Weah’s rating will be able to carry him to the final beyond ex- midfielder Toure, who was an winner with the and also conquered Europe with earlier in his career.

The first semi pits Drogba against Eto’o in a meeting between two players who many consider to be Africa’s finest.

However, only one can reach the final between these two continental behemoths.

Both of these two won the , although while Eto’o also clinched the Africa Cup of Nations, Drogba was a four-time winner with .

El-Hadary 🇪🇬 🆚 🇨🇮 Drogba in the African Legends Cup of Nations this evening is one of the most hotly anticipated Last 16 match-ups.



Here's a reminder of just how much one of these two men achieved at the Afcon: https://t.co/DOlGSFvLqz#ALCON pic.twitter.com/PGDokcZcBP — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) May 12, 2020

He also proved himself—consistently—to be a man for the big occasion; he holds the record for scoring in the most number of FA Cup finals, and was also the key man in 2012 as the Blues won the Champions League, netting the late equaliser and decisive penalty against .

Article continues below

Eto’o has had a particularly tough run to the final; he eliminated Rabah Mader in the opening round, before seeing off Roger Milla—in a derby—and then Okocha to advance.

Drogba met two goalkeepers in the opening rounds, downing old foes Enyeama and Essam El-Hadary of .

He finally beat Kanu in the fourth quarter-final on Sunday to progress to the final four.