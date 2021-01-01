African Football HQ: Africa’s youngest international head coach advises Ryan Mason

Johnny McKinstry was just 27 when he took over as Sierra Leone head coach and has some sharp insight for the rookie Tottenham Hotspur coach

Former Uganda boss Johnny McKinstry will understand some of the emotions going through Ryan Mason’s head when the rookie Tottenham Hotspur boss leads Spurs out against Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

At 29, Mason became the youngest manager in Premier League history when he oversaw the Lilywhites’ 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday evening, and will now turn his attentions to ending the Londoners’ 13-year wait for silverware at Wembley on Sunday.

In comparison to McKinstry, Mason is a veritable veteran, as the Northern Irish Uefa Pro Licence coach was only 27 when he was handed the reins of the Sierra Leone national side in 2013—becoming the youngest head coach in international football at the time.

“It was very much a case of right time, right place [for me], at maybe it will be the same scenario for Ryan,” McKinstry told Goal’s Ed Dove in this week’s African Football HQ podcast.

“Had he been outside of Tottenham Hotspur, this moment might not have presented itself to him, very much in the same way as I was running my football academy in Sierra Leone and—very much like the Spurs situation at the minute—the head coach left suddenly and they needed someone to step into the void.

“I was asked to step in, initially on a short-term basis, we got some good results, some good performances in those first games, and it was extended into the following qualifying campaign.”

While the Tottenham job is Mason’s first senior role, he has intimate knowledge of the club, having first joined Spurs academy as an eight-year-old.

He graduated to the senior side, making over 50 Premier League appearances for the club—and representing England—before signing for Hull City in 2016, where a serious head injury prompted his premature retirement.

The former midfielder has been working his way up through the Spurs coaching ranks since returning to the club in 2018, and was promoted to interim head coach following the shock exit of Jose Mourinho at the start of this week.

“For me, it was 27,” McKinstry continued, “I’d been coaching full time since I was 22 I think, and part-time prior to that.

“I know Ryan has a little less on-field experience in that he has two or three years since he finished playing, but it’s a moment that you have to grab.

“I say to a lot of people that you don’t know when the opportunity is going to present itself, you just have to make sure that you’re ready for the opportunity.

“I like to think I was back then, and I hope that Ryan is as well.”

McKinstry recently left his role as head coach of the Uganda national team.