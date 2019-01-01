African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Napoli offer €60 million plus Ounas for Pepe

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

offer €60m plus Ounas for Pepe

Napoli have boosted their interest in Nicolas Pepe by tabling an offer of €60 million and star Adam Ounas to side , according to Corriere dello Sport .

After failing to land James Rodriguez from , the Partenopei shifted their focus on the Ivorian forward who set the French top-flight alight with 22 goals and 11 assists last term.

In an effort to strengthen their bid, the Naples outfit added Ounas who has been impressive at the 2019 as part of their proposal.

Uncertainty grows over Ntep's future at

Paul-Georges Ntep's future at Wolfsburg is in doubt after he was demoted to train with the U23 team on Thursday.

The midfielder moved to from in 2017 but spent the second half of last season on loan at after struggling for playing time.

Zur U23: Paul-Georges Ntep trainiert ab sofort mit dem Regionalligateam der Wölfe. ➡️ https://t.co/hobSOA7Xbg | #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/yGFDfUy5PM — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 18, 2019

The decision casts doubt over his future at the club, so now and Nice are reportedly interested in bringing him back to the French top-flight.

Wague completes switch

French Ligue 1 club Nantes have announced the signing of Mali international Molla Wague from on a three-year contract.

🖊✅



Le FC Nantes et l'@Udinese_1896 ont trouvé un accord pour le transfert de Molla Wague (défenseur, 28 ans), le liant au Club pour les 3⃣ saisons à venir 🤝



Bienvenue, @mollawague !https://t.co/LbsMGEcTA6 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 17, 2019

The 28-year-old defender was present at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Mali where he played every minute of their games.

N'jie nearing exit

Cameroon's Clinton N'jie is among the players Marseille are planning to offload from this summer.

N'jie has a year left on his contract and Foot Mercato has reported he is in talks with Russian outfit Dynamo Moscow for a potential transfer.

It further stated the ex- forward could be tempted with a switch to an undisclosed Chinese club who are proposing a better offer than the Moscow outfit.

Sivasspor sign Cofie

Sivasspor have announced the signing of international Isaac Cofie from Spanish second-tier club Gijon.

The Accra-born midfielder signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year at the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

