African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Mathias Pogba wants Madrid move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bailly's future uncertain at Man Utd

Eric Bailly's future at Old Trafford is in doubt as intensify their chase for centre-back Harry Maguire, reports Metro.

Maguire's arrival this summer will increase the number of centre-backs in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad to seven which means one defender might be trimmed off.

In the group of Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe, Bailly remains the odd one out with 12 months left on his contract and no discussion about his future yet to take place.

to hold Zaha talks

are set to rival for Wilfried Zaha and will hold talks with this week, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees are interested in bolstering their attacking options with the international who has expressed his desire to leave the club.

Crystal Palace are demanding £80 million for Zaha and they have rejected Arsenal's initial bid of £40 million this summer.

Pogba wants Madrid move

Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias is searching for a new club preferably in the Spanish capital Madrid, according to AS.

While his younger brother, Paul remains linked with a move to , the rest of the family are thinking about their future to stay together in the city should he move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Mathias is currently considering an offer from Madrid-based outfit CD Manchego Ciudad Real who plays in the third tier of the Spanish league.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old forward played for French club Tours last season where he made five league appearances in the third division.

Man Utd plot Pepe's move as Lukaku replacement

Manchester United have identified star Nicolas Pepe as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku should he join Milan, reports The Times.

The Red Devils are reportedly in advanced talks with the Ivorian forward who is valued at around £70 million by Lille.