African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Lille close in on Osimhen, hopeful on Ounas

Nakamba set for Villa medical

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is set to undergo medical ahead of his move to .

Sky Sports claimed that the newly-promoted Premier League club agreed on a deal worth more than £11 million for the midfielder.

Although Nakamba and Aston Villa are yet to agree on personal terms, Dean Smith's side are confident of making the 25-year-old their 11th signing of the summer and their second from the Belgian First Division A club, after Wesley Moraes.

close in on Osimhen & hopeful on Ounas

international Victor Osimhen has been scheduled to have his medical and finalise his move to Lille this week, according to France Football.

The French club agreed on a €12 million fee with Charleroi, with a bonus of €2 million and a 15% on resale.

winger Adam Ounas has also emerged as a target for Lille but they face competition from and league rivals and Nice.

The chance to play in the Uefa next season could be an advantage for the Great Danes in their pursuit of the international.

Pepe set for medical

Nicolas Pepe is expected in on Tuesday to undergo his medical examination ahead of a £72 million move to Arsenal.

The transfer fee will make the 24-year-old the Gunners' most expensive signing, and he will sign a five-year deal which will earn him around £150,000 per week.

want Lemina

are interested in signing midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Goodison Park outfit plan to sign Lemina as a potential replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who completed his permanent move to PSG on Tuesday.

Everton will have to see off competition from , Wolverhampton Wanderers if they want to land the Gabon international who is considered surplus to requirement in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.

Everton deny second Zaha bid

Everton have responded to reports that they had made a second bid to for Wilfried Zaha.

The Toffees confirmed there had been an initial rejected bid, reported to be £52 million and they will not be making a second one for the international.

Crystal Palace are demanding an £80 million fee for Zaha and have also turned down Arsenal ‘s £40 million bid.

