African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Idrissa Gueye asks Everton for PSG move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Gueye asks Everton for PSG transfer

Idrissa Gueye has written to Everton officials to sanction his move to PSG, according to SkySports News .

It was reported that PSG had bid £21.5m for the midfielder which was turned down by the Merseyside club.

However, the Senegal international is keen on joining the French champions this month before the close of the winter transfer window.

Man Utd to sign Koulibaly at all cost

Manchester United are determined to go all out to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer.

The Sun reports that regardless of the manager in charge, the Red Devils will persuade the 27-year-old to come to Old Trafford.

Arsenal interested in Mandi to replace Bellerin

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Betis right-back Aissa Mandi as Hector Bellerin's replacement, according to El desmarque via Mirror .

With Bellerin ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury until the beginning of next season, Unai Emery is ready to cash in on the Algeria international to strengthen his defence.

Real Betis might be reluctant to release Mandi who has featured in every of their league games this season.

Premier League clubs circle for Bolasie

Crystal Palace, Cardiff City, Newcastle United and Burnley have expressed interest to take Yannick Bolasie on a short-term deal, according to the Mirror .

The 29-year-old cut short his loan spell at Championship club Aston Villa this month for a return to the Goodison Park but Marco Silva does not see him in his plans.

Bolasie who is keen on top-flight football is likely to join one of the Premier League sides on loan before the transfer window closes on January 31.