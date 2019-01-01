African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Phillip Cocu targets Andre Ayew reunion at Derby County

yet to complete Sarr deal

Watford are still in the process of concluding the permanent transfer of Ismaila Sarr with the transfer deadline 24 hours away.

According to L’Equipe, the move is worth around €30 million plus a €5 million bonus. Both parties met in Rome on Tuesday night.

Watford are reported to have offered the international a five-year deal but the terms are yet to be met.

West Ham unlikely to land Traore

have made an enquiry about forward Bertrand Traore but the deal might not go through, 90min has reported.

The 23-year-old, who scored seven goals in last season, has emerged as a late transfer target for the Hammers who are in search of attacking reinforcements.

A deal is unlikely to be completed with Lyon ruling out a loan move for the Burkina Faso international.

Elneny wanted by

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are interested in signing midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

Inside Futbol claimed the club officials are in London to hold talks with the Gunners before Thursday’s transfer deadline in .

The arrival of Dani Ceballos at Emirates Stadium this summer might affect Elneny's chances in North London after he was limited to just eight Premier League appearances last season.

Aurier eyes Ligue 1 return

Serge Aurier is considering a return to after spending two years in the Premier League with Hotspur, according to the Sun.

Aurier seems to be out of Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the new season despite losing Kieran Trippier to earlier this summer.

Injuries hampered the Ivorian defender's campaign in the 2018-19 season which restricted him to 17 appearances across all competitions.

Cocu targets Ayew reunion at Derby

Phillip Cocu is interested in signing Andre Ayew for after they both worked together at , Football Ghana claims.

Ayew's future at remains uncertain with the club yet to receive a concrete offer for their former record-signing.

After their working relationship in Fenerbahce last season, Cocu wants to strengthen his team with the international before the transfer deadline on Thursday.