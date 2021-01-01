African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bailly to reject new Manchester United deal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bailly to reject new Manchester United deal

Eric Bailly has revealed he will not be signing a new contract with Premier League giants Manchester United over his frustration with gametime, according to the Sun.

The centre-back has struggled to play consistently under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he returned from a long injury layoff.

The Ivory Coast international has only featured 17 times for the Red Devils, including eight appearances in the Premier League this season.

“Eric has had enough now. He simply doesn’t feel wanted or respected by the manager,” the source said. “Eric doesn’t believe he gets any answers or explanation about the way he is treated and feels he is the easy option to leave out.

“It’s a real shame because Eric always tells us he loves the club and feels the respect of the fans. But it’s got to the point this week where he has to think about his future.”

Pochettino wants Aurier reunion at PSG

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier and Paris-Saint Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino are in talks over the former’s return to France, reports Foot Mercato .

Aurier who has a year left on his contract at Spurs, has not hidden his desire to return to Parc des Princes after his departure in 2017 and Pochettino who worked with him at Spurs is said to be interested in having him in his team in Paris.

The Ivory Coast captain has played 14 Premier League games this season and he is reported to have a release clause around €12 million.

Leeds monitoring Torino’s N’Koulou

Leeds United are monitoring Nicolas N'Koulou's situation at Torino with the Cameroon centre-back set to run out of contract at the end of the season.

Daily Mail reports that Marcelo Bielsa is looking to strengthen his defensive options with the 30-year-old he worked with during his time at Ligue 1 club Marseille.

The Yaounde-born defender has played in 11 Serie A matches for Torino this campaign.

Premier League clubs targeting Gabon’s Boupendza

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Hatayspor’s Gabonese striker Aaron Bounpenza, according to 90 Min .

The 24-year-old is the leading top scorer in his debut Turkish Super Lig campaign with 18 goals after 26 matches, and his contributions have fired Hatayspor to sixth in the table with the hopes of qualifying for the Uefa Europa League.

The Hatay outfit are said to be aware of transfer interest in the red-hot Gabon international and they are reportedly demanding around £8.5 million for his release in the summer.

Article continues below

Elneny wants new Arsenal deal

Mohamed Elneny has confirmed his readiness to pen a new Arsenal contract with his current deal expected to run out in June 2022.

The Egypt international who spent last season on loan at Besiktas, said he is happy at the Emirates Stadium and wants to continue the relationship that started in January 2016 after his permanent switch from Basel.

Read the full story on Goal