African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: AC Milan, Lille plan deal for Victor Osimhen

Milan, Lille plan deal for Osimhen
After indicating an interest in January, AC Milan have stepped plans for the signing of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.
Tuttomercatoweb claims that Gennaro Gattuso's side would make a move for Osimhen in the off-season and then loan him to Ligue 1 side Lille for the 2019-20 season.
Osimhen is currently on a season-long loan at Sporting Charleroi from Wolfsburg and he has scored 12 goals in the Belgian First Division A so far this term.
Man Utd eye Partey move
Manchester United are considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey as a replacement for Ander Herrera, per Mercato365.
Manchester City are also said to be interested in Partey, who is still tied to the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.
The Black Stars midfielder has been a regular fixture in Diego Simeone's side this season, making 38 appearances across all competitions with five assists and three goals to his credit.
Crystal Palace told to lower Zaha's price
Several Premier League clubs have informed Crystal Palace to reduce their £75m asking price for Wilfried Zaha, according to Daily Star.
Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be interested in Ivorian forward but they consider him overpriced.
Zaha recently penned a new five-year deal at Selhurst Park and the club are yet to receive enquiries about the availability of the talisman from rivals.
Guardiola rules out Mahrez exit
Following reports of the 27-year-old's frustration at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has come out to disclose that Riyad Mahrez will remain at the Etihad Stadium.
The Daily Mail claimed that the Algeria star is unhappy with his limited playing time and could leave the Manchester club after spending just a season there.
Guardiola rubbished the report and stated that Mahrez is happy at the club despite making 13 starts in the Premier League.
