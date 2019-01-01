African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Watford battle Premier League rivals for Ighalo return

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

battle Premier League rivals for Ighalo return

Watford are in talks to bring Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo back to Vicarage Road in January, according to TeamTalk.

A loan deal is being considered by the Hornets who are struggling in the Premier League this season and are currently sitting at the bottom of the league table.

Ighalo becomes an option for Watford following the conclusion of the 2019 Chinese season where he scored 10 goals in 17 matches.

However, they face competition from , , , and .

target January move for Aubameyang

giants Inter Milan have shown interest in signing forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Daily Star reported the Nerazzurri are monitoring the 30-year-old’s situation in North London closely after putting his contract talks on hold.

Aubameyang, scorer of 10 Premier League goals this term, is tied to the Emirates Stadium until 2021 but Inter Milan are ready to make a move for his services.

Akpom close to West Ham move

forward Chuba Akpom is closing in on a return to with West Ham United reviving interest in his services, the Athletic has reported.

The Hammers failed in their attempt to sign Akpom in the summer after helping PAOK to win the 2018-19 Greek Super League title with an unbeaten record.

The 24-year-old left Arsenal in the summer of 2018 but has found playing time limited in Greece this season having started three top-flight games so far.

to make huge summer bid for Koulibaly

Real Madrid are preparing a huge offer to lure centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly to the Spanish capital in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Blancos have identified the international as Sergio Ramos’ successor as he nears the twilight of his contract that will expire in 2021.

Koulibaly is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly looking to offload the club’s top players.

Kodjia linked with swoop

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are interested in signing forward Jonathan Kodjia in January, Sporx has reported.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit is willing to pay £2.5 million for the 30-year-old international but Villa are demanding up to £7 million.

Kodjia has struggled for game time this season, playing just 20 minutes of football in the Premier League so far.